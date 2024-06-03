Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $218,000 Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,932 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 66,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 39,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $390,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PGX stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $11.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,736,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,643,800. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $12.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average is $11.59.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

