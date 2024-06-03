Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.08 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,981,000 after buying an additional 2,915,578 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $345,621,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,446,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,483,000 after purchasing an additional 254,848 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,534,000 after purchasing an additional 254,175 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 398,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,989,000 after acquiring an additional 242,983 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $180.15. The stock had a trading volume of 803,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,611. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.06 and a 200-day moving average of $174.72. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $184.34. The stock has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

