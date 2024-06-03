Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 63 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.4% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $183.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,675. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.12. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

