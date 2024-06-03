Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 15,462 Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,462 shares during the quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 2,182.4% in the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 5,122.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 807,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,449,000 after purchasing an additional 791,858 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,926,000 after purchasing an additional 59,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,369,000.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILTB traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.82. 44,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,902. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $53.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day moving average of $50.34.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Profile

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

