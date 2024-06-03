Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 19,797 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,797 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 53,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $397,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 266,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,167,000 after acquiring an additional 24,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 259,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,701,000 after acquiring an additional 27,376 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $75.70. 8,261,302 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.40. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

