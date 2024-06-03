Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,908 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 204.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $11,486,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 348,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.6 %

CrowdStrike stock traded down $4.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $308.69. 4,355,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,370,817. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.85. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.37 and a 12-month high of $365.00. The firm has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a PE ratio of 857.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 26,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.61, for a total transaction of $8,497,444.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 347,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,244,553.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.95.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

