Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 52,231 JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 52,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

JCPB traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,200 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.1974 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

