Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 2,483 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,605 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 892 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 870 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,098 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 1,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 2,736 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $5.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $815.39. 2,007,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $510.57 and a 52-week high of $827.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $751.82 and its 200-day moving average is $707.03.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $845.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $676.00 price objective (up from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $777.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $746.11.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

