Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,697 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $93,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IVV traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $530.43. 2,957,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,313,653. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $535.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $519.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $498.76. The company has a market capitalization of $457.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

