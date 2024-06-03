Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.26 Million Investment in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAAA. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000.

NYSEARCA JAAA traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,475,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,468. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average of $50.54. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.48 and a one year high of $51.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2699 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

