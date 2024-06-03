BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,221,100 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the April 30th total of 12,142,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 108.5 days.
BHP Group Stock Up 3.3 %
BHPLF opened at $29.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average of $30.23. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $35.60.
About BHP Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BHP Group
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.