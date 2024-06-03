Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $59.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BHVN

Biohaven Stock Performance

NYSE BHVN opened at $35.10 on Thursday. Biohaven has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $62.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.70). On average, research analysts forecast that Biohaven will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Biohaven

In other news, Director John W. Childs acquired 28,000 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.58 per share, with a total value of $996,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,311,341 shares in the company, valued at $82,237,512.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John W. Childs acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.58 per share, for a total transaction of $996,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,311,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,237,512.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vlad Coric bought 121,951 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,788,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,325,097. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 252,734 shares of company stock valued at $9,997,764. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biohaven

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven by 7.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.