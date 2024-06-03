Biox (OTCMKTS:BXIOF) Shares Up 21%

Biox Corp (OTCMKTS:BXIOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 21% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.
Biox Stock Up 21.0 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98.
Featured Stories
