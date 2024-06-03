Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Birkenstock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Birkenstock from $56.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Birkenstock from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Birkenstock from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.37.

Birkenstock Price Performance

Shares of Birkenstock stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. Birkenstock has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $58.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $522.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.98 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Birkenstock will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Birkenstock

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIRK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,539,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,068,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,916,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,152,000. Finally, Bwcp LP raised its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 162.3% during the first quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 209,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 129,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

About Birkenstock

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

