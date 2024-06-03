Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BIRK has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $56.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Birkenstock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.37.

Get Birkenstock alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIRK

Birkenstock Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE BIRK opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.86. Birkenstock has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $58.67.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $522.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Birkenstock will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Interval Partners LP raised its holdings in Birkenstock by 233.5% in the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 183,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after acquiring an additional 128,452 shares during the last quarter. Bwcp LP raised its holdings in Birkenstock by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 209,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 129,726 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Birkenstock in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,079,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Birkenstock by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,974,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,543,000 after acquiring an additional 40,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Birkenstock in the 1st quarter valued at about $571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

About Birkenstock

(Get Free Report)

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.