Bitcicoin One Day Volume Reaches $1.61 Million (BITCI)

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Bitcicoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcicoin has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcicoin has a total market cap of $9.14 million and $1.61 million worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bitcicoin

Bitcicoin (BITCI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 20,872,348,887 coins and its circulating supply is 8,454,450,324 coins. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicomtr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcicoin’s official website is www.bitcichain.com/en. The official message board for Bitcicoin is medium.com/@bitcicom. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcicoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcicoin (BITCI), developed by Bitci Technology, is the main coin of the Bitcichain blockchain, a private PoA network. It’s used for transaction fees and fast transfers within the Bitci ecosystem. BITCI supports various applications, including Fan Tokens and NFT projects, and is integrated with real-world businesses. Bitci Technology, responsible for Bitcicoin’s development, was established in 2018 in Turkey.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

