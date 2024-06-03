Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $733,000 Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total value of $278,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,728 shares in the company, valued at $7,196,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $882,405 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $196.49. 1,107,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,568. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $263.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.37.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 54.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Edward Jones reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSY

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.