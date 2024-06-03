Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $835,000 Stock Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 64.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

Shares of CDAY stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,324,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.53. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.62 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,648.67, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.