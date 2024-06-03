Blueshift Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 713 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $6,225,987,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,655,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,866,684,000 after buying an additional 93,615 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Broadcom by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,343,631,000 after buying an additional 1,228,755 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 16.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,019,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,338,203,000 after buying an additional 573,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 113,495.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,140,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total value of $3,291,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,257,092.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. TD Cowen raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,341.16.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $6.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,321.90. 2,626,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,800,936. The company has a market cap of $612.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $776.38 and a 1 year high of $1,445.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,333.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,222.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.83 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

