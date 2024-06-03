Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on EPAM shares. Wolfe Research cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $282.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.65.

NYSE EPAM traded down $1.74 on Monday, hitting $176.19. The stock had a trading volume of 521,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,934. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.05. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $174.22 and a one year high of $317.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

