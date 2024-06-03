Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,000. MetLife makes up approximately 1.2% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,177,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,723. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $74.68.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. MetLife's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.91%.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.08.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MetLife news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

