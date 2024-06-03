Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 1,216 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TOST. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Toast by 481.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TOST traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,752,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,320,095. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.88. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.01 and a beta of 1.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday. Baird R W downgraded Toast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Toast from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Insider Activity at Toast

In other Toast news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 1,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $28,197.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,954 shares in the company, valued at $958,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toast news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 1,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $28,197.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $1,289,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 26,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 243,010 shares of company stock worth $6,001,260. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

