BMO Capital Markets Boosts The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target to $100.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $92.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.63. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $69.59 and a one year high of $100.69.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.80 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 703.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

