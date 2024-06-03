BMO Capital Markets Raises Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Price Target to $77.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

CM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CM

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.76.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.653 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 54.53%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth about $1,278,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 59.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 17,894 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth about $3,988,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 94,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.