BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Shares Gap Down to $32.63

Shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.63, but opened at $31.83. BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $31.37, with a volume of 228,159 shares trading hands.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73 and a beta of -5.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day moving average of $46.40.

Get BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNGD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN during the 4th quarter worth $2,187,000.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (FNGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index of technology and consumer discretionary companies. The note uses derivatives to achieve its -3x exposure. FNGD was launched on Jan 25, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.