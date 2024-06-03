Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Short Interest Up 6.5% in May

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the April 30th total of 9,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Bogota Financial Price Performance
BSBK traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $6.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,532. Bogota Financial has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.95 million during the quarter. Bogota Financial had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%.
Bogota Financial Company Profile
Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and industrial loans; and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.
