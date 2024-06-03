Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Stake Lessened by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 73.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,862 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,547 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,852,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $250,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,053,995. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,353 shares in the company, valued at $5,852,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,352 shares of company stock valued at $587,520. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCC. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

Boise Cascade Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE BCC traded down $2.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $134.77. 31,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,292. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $72.65 and a 12 month high of $154.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.58.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.31. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

