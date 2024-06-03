Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target Increased to $129.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $129.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 91.68% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, CIBC raised shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.
Bombardier Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components worldwide. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, service centers, smart services, training, and technical publications.
