Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target Increased to $129.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $129.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 91.68% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, CIBC raised shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of BDRBF stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.30. 32,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,917. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.31. Bombardier has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $67.73.

Bombardier Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components worldwide. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, service centers, smart services, training, and technical publications.

