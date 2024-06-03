Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.70.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSX

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $75.57 on Friday. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $76.25. The company has a market capitalization of $110.87 billion, a PE ratio of 63.50, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $719,561.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,644 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,323 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 542.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $31,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.