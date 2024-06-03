Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Scotiabank

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.40% from the stock’s previous close.

BRZE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Braze from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.12.

Braze Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of BRZE traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.81. The company had a trading volume of 337,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,937. Braze has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.92.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $130.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 28.24% and a negative net margin of 27.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Braze will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

In other Braze news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 1,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $42,440.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 183,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,777,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 1,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $42,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 183,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,777,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 9,177 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $383,231.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,266,794.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,114 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,997. 24.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Braze by 401.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Braze by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

