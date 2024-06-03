Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the April 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BHFAM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.72. 75,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,302. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $17.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.02.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2891 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

