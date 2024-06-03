BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Short Interest Up 10.8% in May

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the April 30th total of 2,230,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 210,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Trading Up 2.3 %

BSIG stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.68. 268,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,798. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.46. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $23.63.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 438.16% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $105.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.32 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightSphere Investment Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. Azora Capital LP raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,115,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,526,000 after purchasing an additional 88,859 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,963,000 after purchasing an additional 31,717 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,048,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,095,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 29.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 759,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after purchasing an additional 172,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 68,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

(Get Free Report)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.