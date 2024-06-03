BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Short Interest Up 10.5% in May

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the April 30th total of 2,370,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 862,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BV. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,673,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,518,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,908,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,595,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,281,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BV traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.94. 748,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,130. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 69.68 and a beta of 1.32. BrightView has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $14.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. BrightView had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $672.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. BrightView’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BrightView will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of BrightView in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BrightView from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum began coverage on BrightView in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of BrightView in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

