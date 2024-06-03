Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 0.7% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 19,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 18,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $41.77. 12,673,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,644,438. The stock has a market cap of $84.67 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47, a PEG ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average of $49.21. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $66.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

View Our Latest Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.