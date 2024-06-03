Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Boosted by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.3% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $22,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO traded down $6.65 on Monday, reaching $1,321.90. 2,626,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,800,936. The firm has a market cap of $612.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $776.38 and a 12 month high of $1,445.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,333.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,222.51.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at $61,957,296.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Melius Research initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, April 8th. Melius began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,341.16.

Read Our Latest Report on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.