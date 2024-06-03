Brokerages Set Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) PT at $12.00

Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

ALIT has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Alight from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Alight from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Alight Price Performance

Shares of Alight stock opened at $7.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.69. Alight has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $10.38.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Alight had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.41 million. Equities research analysts expect that Alight will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alight

In other Alight news, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 83,016 shares of Alight stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $7,894,821.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,115,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,753,903.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 2,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $26,936.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,927,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,394,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 83,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $7,894,821.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,115,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,753,903.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 543,029 shares of company stock valued at $12,385,217 in the last 90 days. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alight

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alight by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alight by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Alight by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Alight by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its position in Alight by 15.4% during the first quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 19,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

