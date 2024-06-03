Brokerages Set Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Price Target at $89.46

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.46.

Several brokerages have commented on ED. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth $312,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 18.8% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 405,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,665,000 after purchasing an additional 19,582 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 12.8% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 10,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

ED opened at $94.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.14. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $98.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

