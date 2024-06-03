Brokerages Set Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Price Target at $89.46

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.46.
Several brokerages have commented on ED. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Consolidated Edison
Institutional Trading of Consolidated Edison
Consolidated Edison Stock Up 2.3 %
ED opened at $94.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.14. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $98.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.34.
Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.
Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 63.72%.
Consolidated Edison Company Profile
Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Consolidated Edison
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.