Brokerages Set Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target at $36.29

Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.29.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WOLF shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

NYSE WOLF opened at $25.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.03. Wolfspeed has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $70.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.64.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.49 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a negative return on equity of 27.37%. Analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Marvin Riley purchased 1,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $50,475.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,683.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 57,400.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 56.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 64.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

