Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,649,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,785 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.92% of Brookfield Renewable worth $47,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 10.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 137,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 115.2% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 20,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 15.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Brookfield Renewable stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.59. 511,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,358. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -68.67 and a beta of 1.10. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -308.70%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

