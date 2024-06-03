Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,435,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,393,000 after buying an additional 2,006,578 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $65,105,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 806,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,019,000 after purchasing an additional 334,851 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,144,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,712,000 after purchasing an additional 278,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 357,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,269,000 after purchasing an additional 187,572 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brunswick Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BC stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.89. 729,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.68. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $99.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.55.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). Brunswick had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

