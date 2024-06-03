BWS Financial Increases Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE) Price Target to $145.00

Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BWS Financial from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BWS Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Talen Energy

Talen Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TLNE stock opened at $115.15 on Thursday. Talen Energy has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $125.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.88.

Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Talen Energy will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Talen Energy

(Get Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation, an independent power producer and infrastructure company, produces and sells electricity, capacity, and ancillary services into wholesale power markets in the United States. The company operates nuclear, fossil, solar, and coal power plants. It is also developing battery storage projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.