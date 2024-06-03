Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys 4,819 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 65.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $2.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $197.69. The stock had a trading volume of 123,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,116. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $180.15 and a 12 month high of $234.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.86.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total value of $49,588.15. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,998.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,744 shares of company stock worth $5,111,382. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

