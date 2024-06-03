Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.12% of LTC Properties worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LTC. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Price Performance

LTC stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.52. The stock had a trading volume of 37,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,452. The company has a current ratio of 15.86, a quick ratio of 15.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.48.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at LTC Properties

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.75%.

In other LTC Properties news, Director Timothy Triche sold 3,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $97,606.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,982.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

