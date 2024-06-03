Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Lear by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,067,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,796,000 after acquiring an additional 380,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 62,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 108,600.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Lear by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after buying an additional 9,543 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LEA traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $125.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,280. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.28. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $157.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.14. Lear had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total transaction of $387,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,019.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,420 shares of company stock worth $842,676. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LEA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LEA

Lear Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.