Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Increases Stock Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 543.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,514 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,881,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,029,000 after purchasing an additional 129,005 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,310,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,191,000 after acquiring an additional 742,822 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,516,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,560,000 after acquiring an additional 62,083 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,287,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 513,327 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,010,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 205,769 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BKD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.67. 225,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.06. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $7.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $782.83 million during the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 44.72% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

(Free Report)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.