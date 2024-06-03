Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Increases Stock Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,952 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.12% of OneSpaWorld worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 10.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 9.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maryam Banikarim sold 6,411 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $83,791.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,248.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Reardon Bonner sold 35,554 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $527,976.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 272,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,451.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maryam Banikarim sold 6,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $83,791.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,248.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,673 shares of company stock worth $800,870 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSW. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

OneSpaWorld Price Performance

NASDAQ OSW traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.84. 297,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,433. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.26 and a beta of 2.18. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $15.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $211.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.98 million. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Featured Articles

