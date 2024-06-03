Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $1.69 Million in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 241.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.48. 329,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $99.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.73.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -16.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IFF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.