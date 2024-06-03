Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 10,089 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Glaukos by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Glaukos by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Glaukos by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Glaukos by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,570,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Glaukos stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.97. The stock had a trading volume of 61,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,114. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.20. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $115.10.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.60 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 43.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $441,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,702,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $441,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,702,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,975 shares of company stock valued at $7,985,213 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GKOS. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Glaukos from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Glaukos from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Glaukos from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.55.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

