Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 70,476 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 316.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,476 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Navient worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Navient by 13.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Navient by 9.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Navient by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Navient by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 31,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navient by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.05. 116,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,111. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.39. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38, a current ratio of 12.52 and a quick ratio of 12.52.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.04 million. Navient had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 393,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,297,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NAVI. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navient has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.10.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

