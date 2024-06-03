Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 50,183 Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at about $895,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 322,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,782,000 after acquiring an additional 197,799 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,965,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 66.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 250,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 99,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2,549.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,340,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138,700 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SEE. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

SEE stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.16. The stock had a trading volume of 283,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,536. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $47.12.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 94.93% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

About Sealed Air

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.